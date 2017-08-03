Community meeting planned about Diamond Creek Fire

— A community meeting concerning the Diamond Creek Fire is planned for 6 p.m. today, Aug. 3, at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway.

The human-caused fire is burning about 16 miles north of Mazama in the Pasayten Wilderness Area.

“Come hear from the Pacific Northwest National Incident Management Team on the history of the fire and how the team and local fire managers are developing a management action plan,” said a notice from Okanogan County Emergency Management. “This will include fire suppression activities, the current and predicted weather conditions, fire growth and potential impacts to the surrounding communities and ecosystems.”