Diamond Creek Fire tops 7,100 acres

— The Diamond Creek fire has topped 7,100 acres and continues to burn on the steep slopes of the Diamond Creek, Dollar Creek and Lost River drainages in the Pasayten Wilderness.

Driven by heavy fuels, prolonged hot and dry weather, and rugged terrain, the fire is approximately 3.5 air miles from the Billy Goat Trailhead and 16 air miles north of Mazama.

The fire has the potential to be a high priority, in part because of its proximity to Canada and the complexity that comes with fire progression across the border. It is burning about 8.5 miles south of Canada.

To prevent fire spread to the north, large helicopters will use precision water drops, as conditions and safety allows. Aerial firing operations using a helicopter may be used as necessary to remove fuels between the northern edge of the fire and natural barriers.

Because the fire is burning in a wilderness area, there are several wilderness values such as water quality, lynx habitat and trails that need to be considered as fire management activities continue, officials.

To prevent fire spread to the south, large helicopters will cool off pockets of high heat from Nanny Goat Ridge to the west. Firefighters will continue work on constructing containment line using two natural avalanche chutes on opposite sides of Billy Goat Road near the trailhead.

Temperatures are expected to be warm and dry today, Aug. 3, with a high of 91 degrees, with south-southwest winds predicted at three to six mph and gusts to 10 mph.

The fire began July 23.