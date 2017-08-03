Natioal forest issues fire restrictions

— Worsening fire conditions and continued hot, dry weather have led the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest to expand campfire restrictions, effective Aug. 4.

Under the expanded campfire restrictions, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire, and use of charcoal briquette barbecues, tiki torches, and other devices that use solid fuel are prohibited across most of the forest. Campfires will continue to be allowed on the Naches Ranger District, but only in designated, hosted campgrounds, and in the Goat Rocks, Norse Peak and William O. Douglas wilderness areas because of the difference in geography and weather patterns in the areas.

“Fire danger continues to increase, and with the very hot and dry conditions expected to persist, we are following our restriction plan and implementing campfire closures,” said Deputy Fire Staff Officer for Operations Matt Castle.

The use of pressurized liquid gas stoves is an acceptable alternative in areas where campfires are prohibited.

In addition to the expanded campfire restrictions, starting Aug. 6 firewood cutting is being temporarily suspended in industrial fire precaution level zones 675, 678W and 684.

Woodcutting restrictions will change to Level II in zone 680 on Aug. 6.

More information is at http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.