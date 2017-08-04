Diamond Creek Fire tops 8,600 acres

— The Diamond Creek Fire continues to burn uncontrolled in the Pasayten Wilderness Area, with 8,678 acres blackened as of Friday, Aug. 4.

The human-caused fire is burning in rugged terrain and thick timber with heavy dead and down lodgepole pine and spruce about 16 air miles north of Mazama and 8.5 miles south of Canada.

Pacific Northwest Team 2 and local fire managers are developing an action plan that will take into account suppression activities, current and predicted weather conditions, fire growth and potential impacts to surrounding communities and ecosystems, according to fire officials.

A total of 88 people are working the fire.

Cabins at the Billy Goat Trailhead have been wrapped with protective materials.

Fire officials expect the blaze to continue moving south in the Lost River drainage toward the Drake Creek confluence. They estimate containment Oct. 15.

A community meeting concerning the fire was Aug. 3 in Twisp.