Area baseball players compete in Babe Ruth tournament

EPHRATA — Columbia Basin and the Moses Lake River Dogs are each 1-1 in pool play following games last weekend in the Babe Ruth U18 World series.
Columbia Basin, the host team, is in the American Pool along with Mount Olive, N...
EPHRATA — Columbia Basin and the Moses Lake River Dogs are each 1-1 in pool play following games last weekend in the Babe Ruth U18 World series.
Columbia Basin, the host team, is in the American Pool along with Mount Olive, N...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment