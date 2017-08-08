0

Popular Okanogan teacher, coach heads to retirement

Coach Denny Neely, center, and the 13-0 state champion football team at the Tacoma Dome.

Photo by Al Camp


Coach Denny Neely, center, and the 13-0 state champion football team at the Tacoma Dome.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 8, 2017

OKANOGAN — Denny Neely, a popular Okanogan history teacher and coach of many sports, announced his retirement this summer.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Denny Neely with son, Tyler, after state championship game in 1999.

photo

By Al Camp

Crowd cheers after Okanogan wins the state football championship 28-0 over Kalama in 1999.

A reception for Neely is planned for 1-4 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment