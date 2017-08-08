0

Smoke blows away for Osoyoos Cup

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 8, 2017

OROVILLE — Watercross racers got two days of racing under warm conditions last weekend in the fourth annual Lake Osoyoos Cup at Deep Bay Park north of Oroville.

photo

Photo by Chris Thew

Derrick Helm, a pro-am racer, rounds a buoy during racing in the Osoyoos Cup last weekend north of Oroville.

photo

Photo by Chris Thew

Racers take off at the start of a juniors age 10-12 race. Closest to the camera is No. 3, Matthew Derrickson.

photo

Photo by Chris Thew

Watercross racers head down a straight while checking out the next buoy to get past.

photo

Photo by Chris Thew

Nathan Lesh competes in the junior 13-15 class, which he would win.

The crowds were down for the event, although a few hundred came through for the weekend and vendors said they did well, said race director and promoter Roger Harnack, noting there were events in town that drew people away...

