Smoke blows away for Osoyoos Cup

Photo by Chris Thew
Scott Benson kicks up spray.
OROVILLE — Watercross racers got two days of racing under warm conditions last weekend in the fourth annual Lake Osoyoos Cup at Deep Bay Park north of Oroville.
The crowds were down for the event, although a few hundred came through for the weekend and vendors said they did well, said race director and promoter Roger Harnack, noting there were events in town that drew people away...
