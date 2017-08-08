Spade splashes to World-Famous Suicide jackpot victory

Photo by Al Camp
Tarren Meusy, No. 7, aims Lonesome upstream, pushing No. 4, Spade with Loren Marchand, upstream, too.
OMAK — Spade trumped Lonesome in a jackpot race Sunday for horses qualified for this year’s 82nd World-Famous Suicide Race.
There are 19 horses ready for the World-Famous Suicide Races that start Thursday and continue after each performance of the Omak Stampede rodeo, which wraps up Sunday...
