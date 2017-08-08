0

Spade splashes to World-Famous Suicide jackpot victory

Tarren Meusy, No. 7, aims Lonesome upstream, pushing No. 4, Spade with Loren Marchand, upstream, too.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 8, 2017

OMAK — Spade trumped Lonesome in a jackpot race Sunday for horses qualified for this year’s 82nd World-Famous Suicide Race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Riders head over the top of the Suicide Race hill in a Sunday jackpot race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Horses head down the hill with Loren Marchand on Spade leading Tarren Meusy on Lonesome.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Audrey Seymour, the lone woman entered this year in the World-Famous Suicide Race, climbs back on Wind Walker during jackpot race Sunday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Loren Marchand, right, on Spade grabs the reins from Tarren Meusy on Lonesome.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Tarren Meusy on Lonesome swats Loren Marchand on Spade after he pulled reins to get the lead in jackpot race Sunday.

photo

By Al Camp

Loren Marchand on Spade looks back at the field as he clears the top of the ramp heading to the Stampede Rodeo's arena during jackpot race Sunday.

There are 19 horses ready for the World-Famous Suicide Races that start Thursday and continue after each performance of the Omak Stampede rodeo, which wraps up Sunday...

