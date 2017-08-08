Thunderstorms move through Diamond Creek Fire area

— Thunderstorms moved through the Diamond Creek Fire area the night of Aug. 7-8.

The storms brought powerful outflow winds, scattered lightning and a trace of precipitation, said fire officials.

The fire is burning within the Pasayten Wilderness Area about 16 miles north of Mazama and 8.5 miles south of the Canadian border.

On Aug. 7, crews completed a “firing operation” near Larch Pass and upper McCall Gulch. That helped secure the fire’s northward advancement by eliminating heavy fuels in its path.

South of the fire, crews continued line construction from Eightmile Road west to Billy Goat Trailhead and east to the Upper Falls Creek Fire scar, linking hand line to avalanche chutes and other natural barriers. A hose-lay and sprinklers are in place to reinforce the line, if necessary.



Today, Aug. 8, fire personnel plan to assess results of the firing operation.

Lingering smoke from the Diamond Creek and Canadian fires may hamper use of aircraft intermittently.



Contingency line scouting and structure protection assessments are nearing completion south of the fire. Crews are expediting removal of wood and brush debris from Eightmile Road by a dump truck.

Pacific Northwest Team 2 National Interagency Incident Management Team is transferring command today to a Nevada Type 3 Team, which is en route and should be in place by Thursday, Aug. 10.

The human-caused fire, which started July 23, has burned across about 12,278 acres.