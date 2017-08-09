820 (2017-198 Aug. 9, 16) Oroville School District is accepting separate sealed bids for the

(2017-198 Aug. 9, 16) Oroville School District is accepting separate sealed bids for the
following surplus items:
1 - 1995 Thomas 78
capacity bus with a Cat 3116ta- 277 hp over 200,000 miles
2 - 2001 Thomas 66
capacity bus with a Cat 3126e, manual 5 speed
transmission, 2 speed rear-end mileage 109386
Buses are sold as is and can be viewed by calling 476-2281 to schedule
an appointment...
More like this story
- 820 (2017-058 March 8) Tonasket School district is accepting sealed bids
- (2014-208 April 16) Request for Surplus Material Bids Sealed bids will be received by Okanogan County Department of Public Works for the following surplus items:
- 820 (2015-409 Aug. 5, 12) PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
- 820 (2015-409 Aug. 5, 12) PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners
- 820 (2017-140 May 31) Tonasket School District
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment