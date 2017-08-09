0

820 (2017-198 Aug. 9, 16) Oroville School District is accepting separate sealed bids for the

As of Wednesday, August 9, 2017

following surplus items:

1 - 1995 Thomas 78

capacity bus with a Cat 3116ta- 277 hp over 200,000 miles

2 - 2001 Thomas 66

capacity bus with a Cat 3126e, manual 5 speed

transmission, 2 speed rear-end mileage 109386

Buses are sold as is and can be viewed by calling 476-2281 to schedule

an appointment...

