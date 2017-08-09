EDITORIAL: Support your local Stampede

It’s that time of the year again – Stampede Week – when some of us embrace the chance to show off our towns and enjoy some good ol’ rodeo action, a thrilling horse race with some incredibly brave riders, impressive dancers in colorful regalia at the powwow, carnival rides that push us to our limits and entertainment galore … and then some of us grumble at the mass influx of thousands of people into our small community and hole up until the event blows over.

Yes, the increased traffic can be something to deal with, but remember that each car sitting on the street and each group clogging up area restaurants is a potential for tourism in our county … and we all need to play a part in welcoming visitors with open arms...