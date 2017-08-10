DNR bans outdoor burning in eastern Washington

— The state Department of Natural Resources is banning campfires and other fires on DNR-protected lands in eastern Washington.

No outdoor burning of any kind is allowed in DNR jurisdiction east of the Cascade Crest. The ban is effective 12:01 a.m., Aug. 11.

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, the industrial fire precaution level will increase to Level 3 in zones 609W and 609E.

Daily updates on burn restrictions are available at 800-323-BURN or on the fire danger and outdoor burning risk map at fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and industrial fire precaution levels map at dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.

Fireworks and incendiary devices, such as exploding targets, sky lanterns or tracer ammunition, are illegal on all DNR-protected forestlands.