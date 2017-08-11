0

Eagle Boy flies to Suicide Race victory on Thursday night

Eagle Boy, with jockey Scott Abrahamson, enters the Stampede Rodeo Arena with a commanding lead over AMP, with jockey Milo Pakootas Jr. at the finish of the World-Famous Suicide Race on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Photo by Al Camp


Eagle Boy, with jockey Scott Abrahamson, enters the Stampede Rodeo Arena with a commanding lead over AMP, with jockey Milo Pakootas Jr. at the finish of the World-Famous Suicide Race on Thursday, Aug. 10.

By Al Camp

As of Friday, August 11, 2017

OMAK — Eagle Boy with jockey Scott Abrahamson found the quickest route to winning the World-Famous Suicide Race on Thursday night.

Eagle Boy, owned by George Marchand, won the overall title last year and tied with Taz in 2015 for the championship...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment