Eagle Boy flies to Suicide Race victory on Thursday night

Photo by Al Camp
Eagle Boy, with jockey Scott Abrahamson, enters the Stampede Rodeo Arena with a commanding lead over AMP, with jockey Milo Pakootas Jr. at the finish of the World-Famous Suicide Race on Thursday, Aug. 10.
OMAK — Eagle Boy with jockey Scott Abrahamson found the quickest route to winning the World-Famous Suicide Race on Thursday night.
Eagle Boy, owned by George Marchand, won the overall title last year and tied with Taz in 2015 for the championship...
