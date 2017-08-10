0

Eastern Washington man appointed to lead Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office

By Al Camp

As of Thursday, August 10, 2017

OLYMPIA — Steve Martin of Dayton who is a long-time salmon advocate has been selected to lead the Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office, which coordinates regional efforts to return salmon from the brink of extinction.

The Governor’s Salmon Recovery Office coordinates the efforts of 25 community-based watershed groups and seven regional organizations across the state that are charged with implementing federally approved recovery plans for salmon, steelhead and bull trout...

