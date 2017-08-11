Diamond Creek Fire tops 19,000 acres

— The Diamond Creek Fire, burning in the Pasayten Wilderness Area, has grown to 19,687 acres.

The human-caused fire is about 16 air miles north of Mazama and 5.5 miles south of the Canadian border.

The fire is burning in steep terrain, and fire growth is driven largely by topography and fuel availability, fire officials said Friday morning, Aug. 11.

While fire behavior is generally moderate, dry timber stands prompt uphill runs, torching and spotting up to one-half mile. Infrared mapping shows fire movement north to Ashnola Mountain, west into Johnny Creek and Deception drainages, and active burning into the Drake Creek and Jinks drainages.

Temperatures are predicted to remain in the mid-80s, with variable winds, low humidity and the possibility of thundershowers. Increased fire activity may be expected under such weather conditions.

Eightmile Creek Road No. 5130 is closed beyond the Cub Creek No. 5220 junction at five miles, restricting vehicle access to Ruffed Grouse and Honeymoon campgrounds, and Copper Glance and Billy Goat trailheads. A fire area closure is in effect.

Visitors should check conditions before traveling in the area and register at trailheads, fire officials said.

The fire does not affect access to the Pacific Crest Trail or Pacific Northwest Trail.

As of Friday, 151 people were assigned to the fire, along with three helicopters, five engines and five water tenders.