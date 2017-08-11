National Park Service bans fires

— All fires have been prohibited in the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

The ban was imposed by the National Park Service because of extreme fire conditions.

No open flames are permitted. That includes all fires in park service-provided fire rings and boxes, charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles and propane campfires.

Exceptions include self-contained propane or gas stoves, or lanterns.