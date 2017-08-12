Eagle Boy soars to second-straight win in World-Famous Suicide Race

Photo by Al Camp
Horses exit the Okanogan River and head up a ramp to the Omak Stampede Rodeo's arena during Friday night's World-Famous Suicide Race.
OMAK — Eagle Boy took a commanding lead for the overall title after winning Friday night's World-Famous Suicide Race.
The horse, owned by George Marchand and ridden by Scott Abrahamson, took the lead in a 15-horse field heading down the Suicide Race hill...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment