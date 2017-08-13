0

Top marks aplenty close out Omak Stampede Rodeo; Eagle Boy takes Suicide Race title

Lon Danley of Tularosa, New Mexico, flies off Beer Belly during Sunday's bullriding at the Omak Stampede Rodeo.

Photo by Al Camp


Lon Danley of Tularosa, New Mexico, flies off Beer Belly during Sunday's bullriding at the Omak Stampede Rodeo.

By Al Camp

As of Sunday, August 13, 2017

OMAK — Plenty of top marks were posted on the fourth and final performance in the 84th Omak Stampede Rodeo on Sunday.

A couple of the winning scores were on the final ride of an event...

