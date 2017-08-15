0

Eagle Boy soars to Suicide Race championship

World-Famous Suicide Race horses head over the top of the Suicide Hill on Sunday.

Photo by Al Camp


World-Famous Suicide Race horses head over the top of the Suicide Hill on Sunday.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 15, 2017

OMAK — Plenty of intrigue and excitement surrounded Eagle Boy winning his third straight World-Famous Suicide Race championship last week.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Everyone present who contributed to Eagle Boy’s success poses for a photo with winning buckles and coats after Sunday’s race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

BeauDeen Adolph on Spirit, left, and Edward Marchand on Jackpot race to the finish line Thursday night in the World-Famous Suicide Race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Horses head into the Okanogan River on Friday night in the World-Famous Suicide Race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Eagle Boy and Scott Abrahamson head towards the ramp to the Stampede Rodeo Arena during the Friday night running of the World-Famous Suicide Race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Dominic LaPlante on Sundance, left, and Gabe Moses on Bo Shay finish in Saturday's World-Famous Suicide Race.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

The biggest and tiniest horses after Saturday night's World-Famous Suicide Race. At left is Milo Pakootas Jr. on AMP with JJ Harrison on Warrior.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Milo Pakootas Jr. dives off AMP, which took a tumble on the Suicide Race Hill on Sunday.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

In Sunday's World-Famous Suicide Race, from left, are Mathew Pakootas Jr. on Woosta, Scott Abrahamson on Eagle Boy, Edward Marchand on Jackpot and BeauDeen Adolph on Spirit.

photo

Photo by Al Camp

Scott Abrahamson on Eagle Boy (left) swats Edward Marchand on Jackpot, who has hold of Eagle Boy’s reins during Sunday’s World-Famous Suicide Race.

The races followed each performance of the Omak Stampede rodeo on Thursday through Sunday...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment