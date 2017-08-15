Second Harvest Mobile Market in Omak tomorrow

OMAK- Second Harvest will be bringing their Mobile Market to Omak for families tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 16 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Omak Food Bank parking lot, 101 W. 4th Ave, Omak.

"So many families throughout North-Central Washington struggle to get enough healthy food every day," said Julie Humphreys, community relations manager for Second Harvest. "Thanks to generous donors and wonderful volunteers in your community, Second Harvest delivers nutritious produce and other foods directly to people in need."

Second Harvest’s Mobile Market provides a meaningful response to the complex problem of hunger facing families, children and seniors. A refrigerated truck serves as a temporary food bank at church parking lots, community centers, schools and other locations in high-need neighborhood and towns, according to the group. Second Harvest fills the truck with thousands of pounds of donated fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat, bread, cereal and other staples. Volunteers set up food on tables – farmers’ market style – to make it easy for people to choose what they need and will eat. In just a couple of hours, the food is distributed to 50 to 250 families.

Second Harvest serves a huge geographical area spanning 26 counties, including 21 in Eastern Washington and five in North Idaho.

"We work hard to efficiently move donated food to rural and hard-to-reach outlying communities from our distribution centers in Spokane and Pasco," Humphreys said. "Eastern Washington is one of the most productive agricultural areas in the nation. Farmers and growers with hearts for hungry people have formed strong partnerships with Second Harvest, donating bulk loads of fresh produce. Those partnerships allow us to make nutritious food more accessible to low-income people and others who don’t regularly eat the standard recommended servings of fruits and vegetables because they can’t afford them. Our Mobile Market is an innovative way to fill service gaps and get us closer to providing healthy food to every person, every day."