820 (2017-198 Aug. 9, 16) Oroville School District is accepting separate sealed bids for the

(2017-198 Aug. 9, 16) Oroville School District is accepting separate sealed bids for the

following surplus items:

1 - 1995 Thomas 78

capacity bus with a Cat 3116ta- 277 hp over 200,000 miles

2 - 2001 Thomas 66

capacity bus with a Cat 3126e, manual 5 speed

transmission, 2 speed rear-end mileage 109386

Buses are sold as is and can be viewed by calling 476-2281 to schedule

an appointment...