Community meeting planned for Bridge Creek Fire information

— A community meeting is planned at 6 tonight, Aug. 16, to update people on the Bridge Creek Fire, which is burning 13 miles north-northeast of Keller.

The lightning-caused blaze has blackened 1,343 acres of land so far and is 22 percent contained.

Colville tribal fire managers and members of Northwest Incident Management Team 6 will meet with community members at Inchelium School, 2 Hornet Ave. They plan to talk about the fire, including plans to contain it, and will be available to answer questions after their presentations.

On Tuesday, the blaze grew to 1,343 acres. Water and retardant were dropped at various places around the fire to bolster lines, slow the fire’s progress and support a burnout operation along the south side of the fire.

A fire line connecting Upper Bridge Creek Road with Summit Trail has been completed and will be improved today. Small burnouts are planned along the west, south and east lines to increase their effectiveness at stopping the fire’s progress.

“The natural fire is producing a nice under burn,” said tribal agency representative Phil Wapato. “That’s the result we’d like to see from the burnout operations as well.”

Another firing operation starts today near Summit Road on the ridge between Granite and Bridge creeks.

Law enforcement is patrolling Bridge Creek Road and South Twin Lake to clear the path for airplanes loading water to drop on the fire.

As of Wednesday morning, 350 people were assigned to the fire. Resources include six line crews, 14 engines, six bulldozers, 12 water tenders, three skidgins, seven feller/bunchers, two skidders, six masticators, one light helicopter and two medium helicopters. Additional helicopters and other air support are being borrowed from Omak, Deer Park and Wenatchee as available.

All roads are closed north of Bridge Creek Road, west of Wynecoop Road, east of Keno Trail Road and south of Lynx Creek Road.