Diamond Creek Fire tops 28,000 acres

— The Diamond Creek Fire has ballooned to 28,143 acres as of early Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The human-caused fire, which was reported July 23, is burning in the Pasayten Wilderness area about 12 miles north of Mazama, and is 8 percent contained.

So far, suppression costs have topped $4.2 million.

As of Wednesday, 301 people were assigned to the fire. Resources included seven hand crews, two camp crews, 18 engines, three helicopters, three bulldozers and eight water tenders.

Temperatures are predicted to be seasonal with west to northwest winds of 10-25mph. The tail end of a dry, cold front will pass through the Diamond Creek Fire area today, causing a discernible increase in west-northwest wind, fire officials said.

A warming and drying trend will continue.

Hand crews continue to hold line in the Eightmile drainage, both by hand lines and helicopter water drops as needed. Additional contingency fire lines are being built in the area.

Scouting for additional contingency hand and bulldozer lines continues in Cub, Goat and Falls creeks.

Additional firefighting resources continue to arrive.

The Southwest Area Type 2 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire from Nevada Team 4 at 9 p.m. Aug. 15.

Eightmile Creek Road No. 5130 is closed from West Chewuch Road No. 51 to Billy Goat Trailhead. Ortell Road No. 5220is closed from Cub Pass, at the intersection with the Sweetgrass Butte Road No. 5220-100 to the Eightmile Road.

Sweetgrass Butte Road is closed from Cub Pass, at the intersection with Ortell Road to Sweetgrass Butte. The entire Falls Creek Road No. 5140 is closed.