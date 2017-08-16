Breaking News

Community meeting planned for Bridge Creek Fire information August 16, 2017

0

Gate torn down on Three Devils

A gate put up after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gebbers Land and Timber lays on the ground after being torn down on Aug. 10.

Submitted photo


A gate put up after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of Gebbers Land and Timber lays on the ground after being torn down on Aug. 10.

As of Wednesday, August 16, 2017

CHILIWIST — A gate installed by Gebbers Land and Timber after the state Supreme Court denied review of the vacation of a portion of Three Devils Road was torn down two days later by vandals.

Gebbers governmental affairs specialist Jon Wyss posted photos on Facebook on Aug...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment