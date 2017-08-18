Fired hatchery employees can contest terminations

PATEROS — Four state Department of Fish and Wildlife employees who were fired earlier this month from their jobs at the Wells Hatchery have the right to contest their terminations.
Hatchery Manager Jayson Wahls and hatchery specialists Scott Moore, Abel Gonzalez and Dana Marsh were let go after the department received results of a report alleging there was an “extremely sexualized culture” at the hatchery...
