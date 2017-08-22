Final touches put on Loup Loup Pass repairs

OKANOGAN — Final touches are being put on Highway 20 repair work on Loup Loup Pass.
A temporary signal at milepost 221 has been removed, and the highway was opened to unrestricted traffic Aug...
Fire destroys Okanogan home August 22, 2017
OKANOGAN — Final touches are being put on Highway 20 repair work on Loup Loup Pass.
A temporary signal at milepost 221 has been removed, and the highway was opened to unrestricted traffic Aug...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment