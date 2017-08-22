Breaking News

Fire destroys Okanogan home August 22, 2017

Sexual comments leads to termination

Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, August 22, 2017

PATEROS – Four state Department of Fish and Wildlife employees who were fired earlier this month from their jobs at the Wells Hatchery have the right to contest their terminations.

Hatchery Manager Jayson Wahls and hatchery specialists Scott Moore, Abel Gonzalez and Dana Marsh were let go after the department received results of a report alleging there was an “extremely sexualized culture” at the hatchery...

