State plans improvements at Pearrygin Lake

— The state plans improvements to Pearrygin Lake State Park and has applied to Okanogan County for a shoreline substantial development permit.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission wants to construct around 3,000 linear feet of new, two-lane paving at the park entrance, around 1,700 linear feet of 10-foot-wide, paved pedestrian trail between the boat launch area and the proposed west campground area, and a new entrance contact station/ranger office with a small, onsite septic system...