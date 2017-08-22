Vejraskas elected as Angus convention delegates

FORT WORTH, Texas - Omak father and son ranchers Craig and Todd Vejraska have been elected as delegates to the 134th annual American Angus Association Convention of Delegates Nov. 6 at the Fort Worth Convention Center....
Fire destroys Okanogan home August 22, 2017
