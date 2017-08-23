0

State praises Omak for wastewater plan operation

By Dee Camp

As of Wednesday, August 23, 2017

OMAK — The state Department of Ecology presented the city an award for outstanding performance at the wastewater treatment plant during 2016.

Richard Markley of DOE told the council during its Aug...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment