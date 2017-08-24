0

Ellisforde blaze contained

An aerial photo show smoke from the Ellisforde blaze earlier today.

State Department of Natural Resources


An aerial photo show smoke from the Ellisforde blaze earlier today.

By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, August 24, 2017

ELLISFORDE - A fire that apparently began burning one miles northeast of town off Airport Road was quickly contained.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management officials, the seven-acre Ellisforde Airport Road Fire was 100 percent counted as of 1:08 p.m. today, Aug. 24.

“DNR advises fire has been knocked down,” officials said. “Dozer lines have been constructed and aircraft have been released.”

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment