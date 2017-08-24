Ellisforde blaze contained

State Department of Natural Resources
An aerial photo show smoke from the Ellisforde blaze earlier today.
ELLISFORDE - A fire that apparently began burning one miles northeast of town off Airport Road was quickly contained.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management officials, the seven-acre Ellisforde Airport Road Fire was 100 percent counted as of 1:08 p.m. today, Aug. 24.
“DNR advises fire has been knocked down,” officials said. “Dozer lines have been constructed and aircraft have been released.”
