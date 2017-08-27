State plans lethal action to address predation by wolf pack in Ferry County

OLYMPIA — State wildlife managers plan to take lethal action against a wolf pack that has repeatedly preyed on livestock in Ferry County during the past two months.
Jim Unsworth, director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized field staff to lethally remove one or more members of the Sherman wolf pack, which was involved in four documented occasions of predations on livestock since mid-June...
