Breaking News

Police seek espresso stand robbery suspect August 30, 2017

0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Moore to be a Pirate

Ryan Nilles of Omak at Eastern Washington University football.

SUBMITTED PHOTO


Ryan Nilles of Omak at Eastern Washington University football.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, August 29, 2017

OMAK — Jocelyn Moore of Lake Roosevelt is the latest to sign a letter of intent to compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference for state community colleges.

Moore, who signed Aug...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment