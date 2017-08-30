North Cascades camp areas reopen

— All trails and camps in the North Cascades National Park Service Complex are open in the wake of the Thunder Junction Fire.

The 3.3-acre fire is contained and the cause remains under investigation, said park officials.

Campfires or the ignition of wood, briquettes or any fuel in fire pits, fire pans and barbecue grills are banned in Lake Chelan National Recreation Area and the area of North Cascades National Park located in Chelan County.

That includes all National Park Service lands south and east of Cascade Pass, Park Creek Pass and Rainy Pass, and the Stehekin Valley. Stoves or grills fueled by liquid petroleum fuels are allowed.

In the areas of North Cascades National Park Service Complex unaffected by the ban, campfires are permitted in established fire pits. Campers are advised to check with surrounding agencies and counties for any additional fire restrictions.