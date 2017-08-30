Police seek espresso stand robbery suspect

The Omak Police Department is looking for a man suspected of robbing the Pumphouse Espresso stand last night at gunpoint.

Chief Jeff Koplin said evidence at the scene gave police probable cause to arrest Zachary Berntsen, Omak. He said anyone knowing Berntsen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department, 509-826-0383; Berntsen should not be contacted directly.

A man wearing black clothing and a mask entered the stand, 702 Riverside Drive, about 7:15 p.m. Aug. 29, displayed a firearm and demanded money, Koplin said. The suspect took cash and two women’s cellphones, and escaped out the back door.

Omak Police Department and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Berntsen is known to be living in the Omak area, Koplin said.