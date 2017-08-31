Diamond Creek Fire crosses into Canada

— The Diamond Creek Fire, burning since July 23 in the Pasayten Wilderness Area, has crossed the international border and now is burning in British Columbia.

The southern end of the fire is about 12 air miles north of Mazama.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the human-caused fire continued to move north, burning over Whistler Basin and the west side of Sheep Mountain, and farther into British Columbia. Cathedral Provincial Park has been closed.

Coordination with the British Columbia Ministry of Forest Land and Natural Resource Operations is ongoing, said U.S. fire officials.

So far, the fire has burned across 52,681 acres in the United States and 4,200 acres in Canada. Estimated firefighting costs so far are around $8 million.

Helicopter water drops are still being used to hold the fire in Drake Creek and keep it from moving into Pat Creek, with a large, Type 1 helicopter working with two other helicopters.

Chippers are continuing to treat slash created as part of the preparation work on the indirect fire line. Work on the Ortell Creek and Deer Creek roads has been completed, and chippers now are working on Goat Creek Road No. 5225 past the 5225-200 road junction in preparation for the grader.

Goat Peak Lookout will be staffed for the remainder of the fire.

A reconnaissance flight over Hidden Lakes reported that the cabins, which had been covered with fire wrap and protected by a sprinkler system, appear to have survived the fire. Fire protective wrap will be installed on the historic cabin at Spanish Camp.

Materials for wrapping the cabin at Pasayten Airstrip will be delivered.

Hikers are being evacuated from Andrews Creek and Chewuch River trails as a precaution against possible extreme fire behavior.

The fire continues to burn interior islands of unburned fuel. It has potential to move down the Ashnola River drainage.

Smoke will continue to affect air quality in the upper Methow Valley.

Several trails have been added to the closure list: Andrews Creek No. 504, Chewuch River No. 510 beyond the junction with Fire Creek No. 561, Topaz Mountain No. 360, Boundary Trail No. 533 between Teapot Dome and the junction with Middle Fork Pasayten Trail No. 478.

Road and trail closures are posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/closures/5409/.

Eightmile Road No. 5130 was expected to reopen Friday as far as Honeymoon Campground.