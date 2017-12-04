0

Okanogan interviews superintendent candidates this week

By Dee Camp

As of Monday, December 4, 2017

OKANOGAN — A decision is expected later this week on who will become the Okanogan School District’s next superintendent.

Richard Johnson, who has been in the district’s top administrative job since July 1988, is retiring at the end of June 2018...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment