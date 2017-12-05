Omak Attack finishes second at Winthrop hockey tournament

— The Omak Attack hockey team finished second in its first competition of the season at the Winthrop Puck-a-Roo tournament Dec. 1-3. Omak, which competed in the C division with players from Omak, Winthrop and Tri-Cities, included (front, from left) Zach Tompers, James Desalvo, Tom Mollison, Brian Mashburn and Ross Walburn; (second) Scott Dinham, Josh Dinham, John Arterburn, Scott Greene, Gabe Greene, Greg Sklaney, Mike Kleckner, Keith Kistler and Ryan Harvey...

