Stampede makes $4,600 profit

OMAK — The Omak Stampede made a profit of $4,600 during 2017.
Stampede President Leon Hoover reported on the annual rodeo during the Omak City Council’s Nov...
More like this story
- 810 (2017-304 Nov. 8) CITY OF OKANOGAN INVITATION TO BID 2018 PETROLEUM FUEL SERVICES
- Stores compliant in check
- 810 (2017-264 Nov. 1, 8) CITY OF OMAK NOTICE OF 2018 BUDGET WORKSHOP/PUBLIC HEARINGS OMAK CITY COUNCIL
- 810 (2017-118 Aug. 2) On behalf of the Omak Stampede, The City of Omak will be participating
- 800 (2017-265 Nov. 22, 29) City of Omak Notice of Final 2018 Budget Public Hearing Omak City Council
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment