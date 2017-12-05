Tonasket claims Omak’s PIT wrestling crown

Photo by Al Camp
Gabe Garcia of Brewster, right, works to take down Tucker Weatherman of Cashmere in a 170-pound bout.
OMAK — Tonasket got its wrestling season off to a great start, winning the Pioneer Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers, who finished with 222 points, were led by champions Riley Vanatta (113), Colin Silverthorn (120), Garrett Wilson (152), Austin Wood (160) and Rycki Cruz (170)...
