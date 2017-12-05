0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Bjornsen claims bronze

Alana Seymour/Special to The Chronicle An Okanogan County Sharpshooters seventh grade girls’ basketball team went 5-0 and took first place at the Veterans Day tournament Nov. 11-12 in Wenatchee. The girls hail from Omak (5), Bridgeport (1), Lake Roosevelt (1) and Cashmere (1). They included (from left) Halle Albert, Arela Nanpuya, Lesli Moreno, Cameron Phillips, Sedeaju’ Michel, Alyssa Davis, Aaliyah Marchand and Sawyer Steffens.

ALANA SEYMOUR/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE


Alana Seymour/Special to The Chronicle An Okanogan County Sharpshooters seventh grade girls’ basketball team went 5-0 and took first place at the Veterans Day tournament Nov. 11-12 in Wenatchee. The girls hail from Omak (5), Bridgeport (1), Lake Roosevelt (1) and Cashmere (1). They included (from left) Halle Albert, Arela Nanpuya, Lesli Moreno, Cameron Phillips, Sedeaju’ Michel, Alyssa Davis, Aaliyah Marchand and Sawyer Steffens.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, December 5, 2017

LILLEHAMMER, Norway - Sadie Bjornsen of Winthrop found herself again on a World Cup cross country podium Saturday after she captured bronze in a women’s sprint classic.

photo

FACEBOOK

Sadie Bjornsen

photo

YOUTUBE

Erik Bjornsen

Bjornsen, 28, finished in 3:24...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment