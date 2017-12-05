VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Bjornsen claims bronze

ALANA SEYMOUR/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Alana Seymour/Special to The Chronicle An Okanogan County Sharpshooters seventh grade girls’ basketball team went 5-0 and took first place at the Veterans Day tournament Nov. 11-12 in Wenatchee. The girls hail from Omak (5), Bridgeport (1), Lake Roosevelt (1) and Cashmere (1). They included (from left) Halle Albert, Arela Nanpuya, Lesli Moreno, Cameron Phillips, Sedeaju’ Michel, Alyssa Davis, Aaliyah Marchand and Sawyer Steffens.
LILLEHAMMER, Norway - Sadie Bjornsen of Winthrop found herself again on a World Cup cross country podium Saturday after she captured bronze in a women’s sprint classic.
Bjornsen, 28, finished in 3:24...
