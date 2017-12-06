UPS franchise store opens today in Omak

OMAK – A UPS franchise store and business center will open its doors at 8 a.m. today, Dec. 6, in the Omache Shopping Center.

Owners Cory and Lacy Howe said the decision to open the store came after the closure of Havillah Road Printing earlier this year.

“It’s stressful but really rewarding,” Cory Howe said. “We’re going to offer everything we can.”

Along with shipping and receiving, the center also offers copies and printing services.

A computer will be available for those wanting to work on a resume, and the store features “pack n’ ship” guarantee.

Lacy Howe has worked for UPS since 2004.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.