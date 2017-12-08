Goetz: Seeking superintendency is her 'seize the day moment'

Photo by Dee Camp
Ashley Goetz listens during her interview for the Okanogan School District superintendent's position
OKANOGAN — School superintendent candidate Ashley Goetz said she wants to make things better for the Okanogan district, if possible, so she threw her hat into the ring for the position.
Goetz is one of three candidates for the post being vacated at the end of June when longtime Superintendent Richard Johnson retires...
