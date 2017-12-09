Oroville church celebrates 60 years

Okanogan Borderlands Historical Society
The old Catholic Church served Oroville for years.
Okanogan Borderlands Historical Society
As of Saturday, December 9, 2017
OROVILLE — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church celebrated 60 years at its current location and Parish Day with bilingual Mass and thanks giving feast Friday night.
The church - at 1715 Main St...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment