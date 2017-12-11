‘God definitely has a plan for me’

Photo by Brock Hires
TONASKET— A little more than a month ago Ron Champagne was lying in a bed at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, unconscious with tubes and IVs running though his body, while a ventilator was breathing for him.
But now he’s at home and said he’s “living life to the fullest...
