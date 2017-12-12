0

CENTER STAGE: OVOC brings great performance

Chorus members toss faux snow during their performance of “Christmas at the Movies,” during the annual Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus holiday concert Saturday at the Omak Performing Arts Center.

Photo by Brock Hires


Chorus members toss faux snow during their performance of “Christmas at the Movies,” during the annual Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus holiday concert Saturday at the Omak Performing Arts Center.

By Brock Hires

As of Tuesday, December 12, 2017

photo

Saturday brought a stellar show to the Omak Performing Arts Center as the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus hosted its annual holiday concert.

Never before have I been more impressed with this fine group of musicians as I was with their latest performance...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment