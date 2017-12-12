CENTER STAGE: OVOC brings great performance

Photo by Brock Hires
Chorus members toss faux snow during their performance of “Christmas at the Movies,” during the annual Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus holiday concert Saturday at the Omak Performing Arts Center.
Saturday brought a stellar show to the Omak Performing Arts Center as the Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus hosted its annual holiday concert.
Never before have I been more impressed with this fine group of musicians as I was with their latest performance...
