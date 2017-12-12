Harrison picked to lead Pateros chamber

PATEROS — Libby Harrison has been elected president of the Pateros Chamber of Commerce for 2018.
Members elected officers during their Dec. 7 meeting.
Other newly elected officers are Leigh Anne Barth, vice president; Joni Parks, secretary; Jeanette Palmer, treasurer, and board members John Roberts, Angela Van Eysinga and Karen Wagner.
In other business, the chamber:
-Decided to cancel this year’s Winter Gala for lack for planning time.
-Heard that vendor and shopper turnout were low for the holiday shopping event, although many children turned out to visit with Santa.
