Harrison picked to lead Pateros chamber

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, December 12, 2017

PATEROS — Libby Harrison has been elected president of the Pateros Chamber of Commerce for 2018.

Members elected officers during their Dec. 7 meeting.

Other newly elected officers are Leigh Anne Barth, vice president; Joni Parks, secretary; Jeanette Palmer, treasurer, and board members John Roberts, Angela Van Eysinga and Karen Wagner.

In other business, the chamber:

-Decided to cancel this year’s Winter Gala for lack for planning time.

-Heard that vendor and shopper turnout were low for the holiday shopping event, although many children turned out to visit with Santa.

