Local cities get state transportation grants

— The state Transportation Improvement Board has announced grant awards for 2017.

The list includes Brewster, $25,000 for sealcoating; Electric City, $700,000 for Western and Grand Avenue; Grand Coulee, $180,000 for sealcoating; Mansfield, $500,000 for Fifth and Main Street; Omak, $697,000 and $121,000 for Jasmine Street and sealcoating; Oroville, $750,000 for 16th Avenue, and Pateros, $436,000 for rehabilitation work...