Omak chamber names business, citizen of year

— The Omak Chamber of Commerce has named its business and citizen of the year.

Business of the year is the Omak Pharmacy.

“This year, pharmacist Dinesh Gajjala and his team made an impact on community members who appreciate how much the pharmacy cares about their health and show it by going above and beyond in customer service, and always with a smile,” the chamber said.

Cindy Simpson was honored as citizen of the year.

She has helped the Omak Police Department with a fundraiser for at-risk youth, and other events and programs that help the community, including winter coat drives, food drives and “adopt a kid.” She is involved in raising funds for local cancer patients through Bouncin’ for Boobies.

The pharmacy and Simpson were honored during the Omak Twilight Christmas Parade on Dec. 9 and will be again at the chamber luncheon at noon Dec. 20 at the Koala Street Grill, 914 Koala Drive.

Nominees for both honors were made during an online survey by the chamber. The chamber received 11 nominations for business of the year and 12 for citizen of the year.

“We are very pleased that community members took time to recognize and nominate fellow business owners and citizens for their good work in the community,” said chamber president Maria Lassila.