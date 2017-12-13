Eye & Ear Clinic enters affiliation with Confluence Health

WENATCHEE – The Eye & Ear Clinic of Wenatchee will soon become part of Confluence Health, which is buying its assets, according to a statement.
Eye services at Confluence Health’s Omak Clinic will move to Omak’s Eye & Ear Clinic, 717 Okoma Drive...
WENATCHEE – The Eye & Ear Clinic of Wenatchee will soon become part of Confluence Health, which is buying its assets, according to a statement.
Eye services at Confluence Health’s Omak Clinic will move to Omak’s Eye & Ear Clinic, 717 Okoma Drive...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment